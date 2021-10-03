One man dead after Marshalltown fire

A 71-year-old man was found dead at the site of a house fire in Marshalltown early Sunday morning. According to a press release issued by the Marshalltown Fire Department, the MFD, Marshalltown Police Department and UnityPoint EMS services responded to a call for service on the 800 block of North Center Street just after 5 a.m. Both MPD and MFD personnel observed fire and smoke emanating from the home, and neighbors reported hearing knocking and screams for help coming from inside the building.