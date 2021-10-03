Unsettled Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep a few showers around overnight as lows stay in the mid-60s with mighty mugginess across the valley. We kick off the work week a bit unsettled with scattered showers and storms around in the forecast, but with this increased rain coverage highs will struggle to make it past the lower-80s. Showers and storms dominate the forecast through midweek before the rain coverage tapers off each day leading up to the weekend. Muggy air will stick around through the end of the week ahead of a cold front that will bring some much needed drier air back into the forecast! By next weekend we are talking a whole lot of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the low-80s across the valley.