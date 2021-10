The Miami Dolphins defense showed up last week despite the lopsided score. The Dolphins held Josh Allen under 200 yards and held Stefon Diggs in check. The defense wore down in the 4th quarter and points started to pile up to the tune of a Buffalo 35-0 victory. Miami has some issues defensively but they held their own against a formidable Bills offense. Miami will have its hands full with Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs on Sunday. Waller has torched Miami in the past so the Dolphins will have to go to brackets and double teams to keep the prolific tight end from breaking the game open. Keeping Waller at bay is important with a receiver such as Ruggs on the outside who can change the game with his speed.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO