USC beats Colorado 37-14: Offensive breakdown

USC has been searching for essentially the entire Graham Harrell Era to marry an explosive performance with an efficient one. In Boulder those two finally got hitched and it made for the best game Harrell’s unit has played in 2021. USC scored 37 points on 11 meaningful drives for an average of 3.36 points per drive. Last week that number was 1.44. For context, USC came into the game averaging 2.29 points per offensive drive. The Trojans averaged a sizzling 7.7 yards per play against Colorado. That breaks down to 6.2 yards per carry and 9.5 yards per attempt. Ohio State came into yesterday the leader in overall yards per play with 8.2. Those averages are all good enough to put the Trojans among the national elite. For a day, the tallies matched the talent. Let’s break down what ended up as a very strong day for the USC offense.