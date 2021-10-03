CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga on when a loved one has Alzheimer’s

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe singer talks about how she connects with Tony Bennett: “There is a way to communicate. And there is a way to touch the magic inside of them that's still there”

CBS News

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga prepare for Bennett's last big concert

When Tony Bennett's family announced he had Alzheimer's disease in February, few of the 94-year-old singer's fans imagined they'd ever see him on stage again. But this summer, with his family's help, the legendary crooner began rehearsing for two concerts at Radio City Music Hall, with his friend Lady Gaga. No one knew for sure if Tony would be able to pull it off, but his family believed that Tony's story could give hope to others struggling with Alzheimer's. And invited us to follow him preparing for, what would likely be, his final act.
Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett
The Independent

Lady Gaga describes moment Tony Bennett said her name amid Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘I had to keep it together’

Lady Gaga grew emotional as she described Tony Bennett saying her name on stage for the first time in “a long time”.The “Rain On Me” singer first collaborated with Bennett on her 2014 jazz album Cheek to Cheek, with the pair reuniting this summer for a new album titled Love For Sale and his last ever concert at Radio City Music Hall.Speaking to CBS, Gaga described how she had to ask Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s disease, simple questions during rehearsals.“If I were to say, ‘Tony, would you like to sing “Love for Sale” he’ll say, ‘Yeah.’ And if I...
kosu.org

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's latest, and likely last, ring-a-ding

A decade ago, jazz icon Tony Bennett and pop superstar Lady Gaga struck up one of the great Odd Couple partnerships in recent music history. Singing together first on his album Duets II, and then on their co- album, Cheek to Cheek, Bennett and Gaga made history on the charts while proving some things never go out of style.
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett’s New Album ‘Love for Sale’

Over 7 years after topping the Billboard 200 with their first joint effort, ‘Cheek to Cheek,’ GRAMMY winners Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga reunite with hopes of a repeat via their new Cole Porter tribute LP, ‘Love for Sale.’. Preceded by the singles ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’...
Ashe County's Newspaper

Lady Gaga: Fashion is limitless

Lady Gaga says fashion is "limitless" like jazz music. The Oscar-winner, 35, wowed in two show-stopping gowns designed by her sister, Natali Germanotta, for her global live-streamed concert for Westfield on Thursday (30.09.21). The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker performed songs from her new duets album with jazz icon Tony Bennett, 'Love...
Variety

Lady Gaga Gets Teary-Eyed as Tony Bennett Sketches Her in ‘Love For Sale’ Video

Lady Gaga is reduced to tears as legendary singer Tony Bennett sits down to sketch her in a new behind-the-scenes video for their “Love For Sale” collaborative album, out today. “I was thinking of doing a sketch of you for the cover, a nice, clean picture of you,” he says. Bennett beautifully sketches Gaga in what becomes the center of the artwork for “Love For Sale,” set to the song “I Concentrate On You.” “It’s beautiful, it’s so beautiful. It makes me cry,” the Oscar-winning actress tells Bennett. (Click above to watch the video.) The album includes “Do I Love You,” “I...
newbeauty.com

Lady Gaga’s Makeup Artist Shares Her Best Over-40 Makeup Tips

When we hopped on Zoom with Sarah Tanno, Lady Gaga’s makeup artist and global artistry director of makeup brand Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, we felt just as starstruck as we would if Gaga herself was on the other side of the screen. While Gaga is known for rocking her iconic makeup looks, Tanno is known as the brain behind them, designing all of the star’s famous glam moments, from her star-studded Super Bowl eyes in 2017 to her inch-long lashes at the 2019 Met Gala.
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Return to the American Songbook on ‘Love For Sale’

There are moving May-December relationships and then there is the pairing of paisans that is 95(!)-year old croon-king Tony Bennett with 35-year old pop powerhouse Lady Gaga, a superhero team-up that has produced another album of rock-solid takes on the American songbook.  Their 2014 standards collection Cheek to Cheek was a tenderhearted hit that allowed Bennet to break his own record for oldest act with a number one album and enabled Gaga to apply her seemingly boundless theater-kid enthusiasm to songs generations of theater kids have long worshipped. Here, the duo take on classics by Cole Porter, reigning GOAT of the...
beautypackaging.com

Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories Launches Jazz-Inspired Shadow Palette

Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, has launched the new Love For Sale Shadow Palette. The range of mattes, shimmers, metallics and a universal "champagne" topper brings Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's shared love for jazz to life through the artistic expression of makeup. Love For Sale Shadow Palette launches in advance of the October 1 album release of the same name by longtime friends, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, featuring the pair's musical takes on the Cole Porter Songbook.
