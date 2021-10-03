Lady Gaga on when a loved one has Alzheimer’s

When Tony Bennett's family announced he had Alzheimer's disease in February, few of the 94-year-old singer's fans imagined they'd ever see him on stage again. But this summer, with his family's help, the legendary crooner began rehearsing for two concerts at Radio City Music Hall, with his friend Lady Gaga. No one knew for sure if Tony would be able to pull it off, but his family believed that Tony's story could give hope to others struggling with Alzheimer's. And invited us to follow him preparing for, what would likely be, his final act.

