CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GS Stock: $440 Price Target From Citi

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) have received a $440 price target by Citi. These are the details. The shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) have received a $440 price target by Citi. And Citi analyst Keith Horowitz increased the price target from $410 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Horowitz noted a positive bias on U.S. banks citing the prospects for improving return-on-return on tangible equity with higher short-term interest rates.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Buy-Rated, Scorching-Hot Stocks All Trading Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Gs Stock#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Greensky#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

Artificial intelligence will create $30 trillion in value by 2037. CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security. Riskified helps merchants prevent fraud and boost acceptance at checkout. Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. This includes search engines,...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BCYC Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) increased by over 16% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) – a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology – increased by over 16% today. Investors responded positively to Bicycle Therapeutics providing a clinical update of its wholly-owned and next-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs), reporting interim Phase I trial results for BT5528 and preliminary findings from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of the BT8009 clinical trial.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

HESM Stock: Why It Substantially Fell

The stock price of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) fell over 10% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) fell over 10% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded negatively to Hess Midstream announcing the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners, at a public offering price of $26 per Class A share.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

REAL Stock: Why It Increased

The stock price of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) increased by over 2.5%. This is why it happened. The stock price of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) – the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods – increased by over 2.5%. Investors are responding positively to The RealReal providing a business update.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy