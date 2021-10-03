CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAR Stock: $178 Price Target From Jefferies

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) have received a $178 price target by Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) have received a $178 price target by Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst David Katz increased the price target on the company from $171 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.

24/7 Wall St.

5 Buy-Rated, Scorching-Hot Stocks All Trading Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
VXRT Stock: Why It Saw An Increase This Week

The stock price of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) increased by over 8% between Monday morning and Friday morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) increased by over 8% between Monday morning and Friday morning. Investors were responding positively to a Duke University-led study published in bioRxiv showing that Vaxart’s investigational oral tablet vaccine reduced the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an animal model.
OSMT Stock: Why It Fell By Over 35% This Week

The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell by over 35% this past week. Investors are responding negatively to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals recently announcing the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million ordinary shares of the company and warrants to buy up to 14 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant.
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

Artificial intelligence will create $30 trillion in value by 2037. CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security. Riskified helps merchants prevent fraud and boost acceptance at checkout. Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. This includes search engines,...
BCYC Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) increased by over 16% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) – a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology – increased by over 16% today. Investors responded positively to Bicycle Therapeutics providing a clinical update of its wholly-owned and next-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs), reporting interim Phase I trial results for BT5528 and preliminary findings from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of the BT8009 clinical trial.
TAK Stock: Why It Drastically Fell Today

The stock price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) fell by over 10% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) fell by over 10% today. Investors responded negatively to the company announcing that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. And as an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended the dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase 2 studies early. This allows for a timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine the next steps for the program.
HESM Stock: Why It Substantially Fell

The stock price of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) fell over 10% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) fell over 10% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded negatively to Hess Midstream announcing the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners, at a public offering price of $26 per Class A share.
Square stock is a 'must own' given long growth runway, says Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams assumed coverage of Square Inc. shares Thursday, assigning the stock a buy rating and $300 price target. Under a previous Jefferies analyst's coverage, Square had a hold rating and $265 target. Williams sees a long growth runway for Square with opportunities to win market share in its seller business and drive synergies once it completes its planned acquisition of buy-now pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. He called the stock a "must own" and deemed Square's Cash App the leader in the "crowded" world of neobanks. "As the pace of disruption within payments and broader FinTech ecosystem accelerates, we believe companies with track records of product development and innovation...offer the best protection against eventual obsolescence, and are most likely to outperform long-term," Williams wrote. Still, he sees some risks for the company, including that consensus expectations for the third quarter might be too optimistic. Shares of Square are up 2.9% in premarket trading Thursday. They've slipped 2.3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has increased 0.1%.
SAIA Stock: Why It Increased Yesterday

The stock price of Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) increased by over 3% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) increased by over 3% yesterday. Investors were responding to a bullish research report. Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group upgraded Saia to “Outperform” from “Peer...
Jefferies (JEF) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Stock Up

JEF - Free Report) gained 1.4% in aftermarket trading in response to better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31) results. Earnings per share of $1.50 significantly outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.07 earned in the prior-year quarter. Results were driven by a...
Activision Blizzard Stock Rises on Bullish Jefferies Stance

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report climbed Wednesday after a Jefferies analyst said he was still bullish on the video game company just days after the Call of Duty publisher said it had reached an $18 million settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Shares of...
Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
