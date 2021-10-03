CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booms, skimmers among tools used to cleanup from oil spills

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iK0Gh_0cG4agtQ00

Crews on Sunday deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms as they tried stop oil from a massive spill in Southern California from further fouling the beaches, wildlife and protected wetlands of the area.

Authorities have multiple tools and techniques they can deploy try to slow the oil from spreading and then cleaning it up from the waters and land areas – methods they’ve honed in decades of work trying to mitigate the damage from such environmental disasters.

Experts are still trying to determine why the leak off Orange County happened but Amplify Energy said Sunday it had stopped the oil from flowing. At least 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) had spilled into the waters.

Contractors in small boats deployed the skimmers and booms, hoping to keep more oil from getting into the wetland Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach Booms are interconnected barriers spread across the water.

On Sunday the contractors also used plastic bags to gather oil from the water. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says such hands-on work is often used in cleanup response.

The agency says crews will use shovels and other hand tools to remove oil from the shoreline, low-tech techniques that are employed when heavy machinery can't reach areas.

According to the agency, other methods that can be used include flushing oil from shorelines into the water, where it's easier to collect; industrial vacuums to hoover up oil from land areas; specialized absorbents that “sponge” up oil but not water; and "in situ burning," which is lighting oil from a new spill on fire while it floats on the surface.

Related
Times-Herald

Officials asssess cleanup, impact of Calif. oil spill

Officials say they're closely monitoring the movements of what remains of an oil spill off the coast of Southern California, as cleanup teams work to remove debris from the spill along beaches in the area. (October 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
swiowanewssource.com

Cleanup, wildlife rescue ongoing in Calif. oil spill

Officials say they're working to ramp up the number of personnel involved in beach cleanup efforts after an oil spill dumped heavy crude into the water off the shores of Southern California. Wildlife rescue efforts are also underway in the area. (Oct. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Criminal investigation launched as oil spill cleanup continues

A multi-agency criminal investigation is underway into the company responsible for an underwater pipeline that leaked as much as 144,000 gallons of oil into the ocean off Orange County, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Wednesday. Spitzer confirmed his office is participating in a larger probe of Amplify Energy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Economy
Industry
Arkansas Online

Anchor among viable causes of oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Officials investigating one of California's largest oil spills are looking into whether a ship's anchor may have struck a pipeline on the ocean floor, causing a major leak of crude into coastal waters and fouling beaches, authorities said Monday. The head of the company that operates...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Guardian

Officials knew of California oil spill 12 hours before cleanup began

Authorities face questions over how much damage could have been prevented after 126,000 gallons of crude seeped into ocean. More than 12 hours passed after officials were notified of a sheen on the water off the coast of southern California before a response to the Huntington Beach oil spill began, records show. Questions are now arising over why the response took so long and how that might have intensified the ecological disaster taking form on the Orange county coastline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Massive cleanup begins after California oil spill

Since a pipeline spilled crude off the California coast this weekend, just a handful of oiled birds have been recovered in what environmental advocates said could be a hopeful sign for the region’s wildlife. (Oct. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

California oil spill cause probed; storm threatens cleanup

The weekend spill sent 3,000 barrels of crude oil (126,000 gallons) into the Pacific Ocean. Authorities identified the line as the San Pedro Bay Pipeline that connects an offshore oil production platform to a site in Eureka, California. Huntington Beach, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Los Angeles, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Chilean scientist plans to clean up mining with 'metal eating' bacteria

Starving microorganisms capable of surviving in extreme conditions have already managed to "eat" a nail in just three days. In Chile, a scientist is testing "metal-eating" bacteria she hopes could help clean up the country's highly-polluting mining industry. In her laboratory in Antofagasta, an industrial town 1,100-kilometers north of Santiago, 33-year-old biotechnologist Nadac Reales has been carrying out tests with extremophiles -- organisms that live in extreme environments. Reales came up with her idea while still at university as she was conducting tests at a mining plant using microorganisms to improve the extraction of copper.
WILDLIFE
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

