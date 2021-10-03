CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trea Turner's grand slam fuels Dodgers' defeat of Brewers

Cover picture for the articleTrea Turner hit a grand slam and the host Los Angeles Dodgers finished the regular season with a 10-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers, however, were unable to run down the San Francisco Giants for the National League West title and they lost first baseman Max Muncy to an elbow injury in the third inning. Muncy collided near the bag at first with the Brewers' Jace Peterson while reaching to catch a throw. His availability for the playoffs is not yet known.

