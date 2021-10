Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 5 LSU Soccer team (8-2-0, 1-2-0 SEC) fell in overtime to the Georgia Bulldogs (8-2-1, 1-1-1 SEC) by a score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Georgia scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute as Daniella Murguia converted from the penalty spot. LSU equalized in the 29th minute as midfielder Rammie Noel slotted the ball past the keeper on a rebound. The Bulldogs came out on top in overtime in the 100th minute as Mollie Belisle hit a half-volley into the back of the net from 12 yards out.

