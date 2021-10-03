CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestinian president, Israeli ministers discuss 'peace' process: Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday held talks with two Israeli ministers to discuss the peace process between the two sides in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. During the meeting with Israeli Minister of Health Nitzan...

Over 70 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli troops: Red Crescent

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Seventy-four Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. Fighting erupted south of the city of Nablus where a Jewish settlement is being built in violation of international laws. The United...
Harvard Crimson

Palestinian Diplomat Hanan Ashrawi Discusses Conflict with Israel

Palestinian politician ​​Hanan Ashrawi spoke about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the Belfer Center on Thursday, roughly five months after the latest outbreak of violence in the conflict. By Daniel J. Kwon. Palestinian politician ​​Hanan Ashrawi spoke about the ongoing effort to broker an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a...
The Independent

Israel, Palestinian militants use bodies as bargaining chips

More than a year after his son was killed by Israeli forces under disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank, Mustafa Erekat is still seeking his remains.It is one of dozens of cases in which Israel is holding the remains of Palestinians killed in conflict, citing the need to deter attacks and potentially exchange them for the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip The Palestinians and human rights groups view the practice of holding bodies as a form of collective punishment that inflicts further suffering on bereaved families.“They...
The Jewish Press

The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Is A War Of Values

Conflicts are a frequent topic of political essays focused on Israel: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Left-Right conflict, Israel-Diaspora conflict, religious-secular conflict, etc. The key to understanding conflicts, and working to solutions, is understanding the values each side holds dear. I’ve found most conflicts are generated by a difference in values between the two sides of the conflict.
AFP

Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in day of unrest

Three Palestinians were killed Thursday by Israeli fire, including a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem, a militant shot during West Bank clashes and a Gazan who approached the border fence.    On Sunday, five Palestinians were killed after an Israeli raid in the West Bank sparked gun battles with Hamas militants, two of them in Burqin, officials said.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler, activists said Wednesday. Video of Tuesday's attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers...
kfgo.com

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman, woman assailant – Israeli police

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed a Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a Palestinian woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police said. The violence came amid tensions heightened by the deaths on Sunday of five Palestinians, at least four of...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah [Palestine], September 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Palestinians, including a woman from the West Bank, were killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in two separate conflicts, Palestinian sources said. Alaa Zayoud, 22, was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Burqin near the city of Jenin in the...
Fox News

Reporter's Notebook: Meeting the next Israeli prime minister

I waved at the Israeli prime minister, but he didn't see me. Naftali Bennett's head was bowed, perhaps he was reviewing important diplomatic documents or he was just deep in thought in the back seat, as his heavily guarded motorcade drove past my Fox News live shot position outside of the United Nations on Manhattan's First Avenue.
thesuffolkjournal.com

Tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers continue with violence

Ongoing tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Jerusalem and the West Bank remain high, months after a two-week period of violence this past May into June. The Human Rights Watch has recently accused the Israeli and Palestinian militias of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip and Israel. These areas are recognized as occupied Palestine under international law, declared by the United Nations.
Comments / 0

Community Policy