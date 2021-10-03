Robert Kraft Still Hopes that Tom Brady will Retire a Patriot

While New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have been rather forthcoming in their thoughts regarding the former Patriot’s return to Foxboro this Sunday, team owner Robert Kraft had been comparatively quiet.

However, on Sunday morning, Kraft spoke with the national media circuit, speaking with both ESPN and NFL Network who were broadcasting live from Gillette Stadium.

During his appearance with NFL Network with Kay Adams and Willie McGinest, the Patriots CEO was asked about his thoughts on Brady winning the Super Bowl last year with Tampa Bay. As expected, Kraft had nothing but glowing sentiments when it comes to the former face of his franchise.

“If we can’t win it, I was happy he won it," Kraft said. "I know that’s strange, but he did so much for us and look, we had twenty great years. How many other situations are there in the 102-year history of the NFL where a coach and a quarterback have remained the same for twenty years? I don’t think there’s another situation. Life has its twists and turns and look, I’m always rooting for Tommy except when he’s playing us.”

When the 44-year-old is indeed ready to call it a career, Kraft continued to say that he looks forward to honoring Brady with Patriots Hall of fame honors, and also offered a potential outcome for his retirement:

"In the end, I hope and believe he’ll come back here and we’ll give him his red jacket, and he’ll retire as a Patriot.”

While there has been speculation that Brady may consider playing beyond the length of his current contract in 2022, it is highly unlikely that he and the Patriots would consider an on-field reunion. After all, the Pats used valuable Draft capital to select Mac Jones with the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Given the success that Brady has had in Tampa, as well as the manner in which the Patriots are developing Jones, the reunion to which Kraft was referring was likely a one-day contract between both parties at the conclusion of his playing career.

As the Patriots host the Buccaneers on Sunday night at Gillette, the team will indeed offer a tribute to recognize Brady’s return. They will also briefly stop the game to commemorate his likely surpassing Drew Brees' all-time passing yards mark of 80,358.

While details of the tribute are unknown at this time, it is expected to include a pregame highlight video on the Gillette Stadium screen.