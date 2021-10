Prince William and Kate Middleton are parenting goals. Will and Kate have three small children and have made every effort of putting their interests firsts. After all, that's why they reportedly made their country residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their primary home before the kids began going to school, per Harper's Bazaar. It's also why Prince George didn't know that he was the future king until his seventh birthday, per Page Six. It's also the reason that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often release images of their children so that they are not bombarded by paparazzi who are desperate for photos of their kids.

