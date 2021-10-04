Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Is a Former Patriots Cheerleader and ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model

Rob Gronkowski, often referred to simply as “Gronk,” is pretty popular in the NFL, even beyond his playing ability on the field. These days, the former New England Patriots tight end is playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a return-from-retirement move to join his pal Tom Brady. Through the years, Gronkowski has become somewhat of a heartthrob for many fans, creating a flirty reputation for being a ladies’ man. (Reports say even the media reps aren’t immune to his charming ways.) But, despite his “I’m Too Sexy” persona, Rob Gronkowski is off the market — in fact, his girlfriend is a former Patriots cheerleader who also had success as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model.