NFL

Colts end skid with decisive win against Dolphins

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday was all about accountability for the Indianapolis Colts. After the franchise’s first 0-3 start in 10 years, the team called a players-only meeting early last week. The focus was simple. Each man was asked to look in the mirror and figure out what he could do to get a win.

www.heraldbulletin.com

cbs4indy.com

Colts face decision at quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have some interesting decisions to make regarding their most influential position. And that would be quarterback. Not regarding Carson Wentz, but the pecking order behind him. Brett Hundley has served as Wentz’s backup the previous two games against the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins as...
NFL
cbs12.com

Colts get 1st win of season, top sputtering Dolphins 27-17

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score and the Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season by topping the sputtering Miami Dolphins 27-17 on Sunday. Wentz completed 24 of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins' Week 4 contest versus Colts now a 'must win' affair

Mathematically speaking, there’s a whole lot of ballgame left for the 2021 NFL regular season. 14 games, to be exact. And there’s a lot that can change in 14 games. For the Miami Dolphins’ sake, they’d better hope that’s true. and that a whole lot of dynamics of the team that is currently in place does change by the time January rolls around.
NFL
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Devante Parker
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Dolphins

Don't miss the Colts vs Dolphins Watch Party at Carmel Midtown Plaza! GET DETAILS HERE. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Miami in Week 4. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest will mark the 74th all-time regular...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to take a look at the Miami Dolphins v the Indianapolis Colts at Hardrock Stadium Sunday. Louis opens the show talking about who the Dolphins defense should be concerned about on the Colts. We then talk about the offense and with some imagination and isolation Miami should find success. We’re home let’s get those hometown fans going. We close the show with our predictions.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Dolphins vs Colts Preview and Prediction

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the fallout from the Dolphins loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. What went wrong? How did Jacoby Brissett play> What can be fixed moving forward this season? And where did things go wrong in last week’s loss? They also talk about the latest injuries facing the Dolphins and talk about the event taking place this Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium honoring the life of Miami Dolphins Legendary head coach Don Shula. The guys also talk about the upcoming game vs the Colts and what Miami needs to do to win. Mike and Ian also open up the mailbag and answer listeners’ questions and Mike makes his FEARLESS PREDICTION and tells you what he thinks. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFL
#Dolphins#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts
National football post

Jacoby Brissett draws Colts in second start for Dolphins

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to meet his former team on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins welcome the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins (1-2) are 2 1/2-point favorites against the winless Colts (0-3). Each team has quarterback issues. Colts QB Carson Wentz is playing hurt, having injured both his ankles in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts' Run Game 'Heading In the Right Direction' Ahead of Week 4 Matchup Against Dolphins

Sitting No. 27 in the NFL in Football Outsiders' Rush DVOA metric was not a position many believed the Indianapolis Colts would ever find themselves in during the 2021 season. Through three weeks though, that's exactly where the Colts sit, having gone away from the run game and leaned more on the passing attack with new quarterback Carson Wentz in the fold.
NFL
Yardbarker

Without Star OL, Colts Will Miss 'Elite Leader' Sunday Against Dolphins

When the Indianapolis Colts take to the field Sunday on the road inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the Miami Dolphins, they'll do so without star guard Quenton Nelson. Nelson injured his ankle in the second quarter of the Week 3 loss on the road to Tennessee Titans, getting rolled up on during a run to the left near midfield, forcing him off the field while putting no weight on his leg.
NFL
AllDolphins

Previewing the Dolphins-Colts Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. In that vein, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 4 Start...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
NFL
Football
Sports
Yardbarker

Dolphins-Colts Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium:. -- The Dolphins didn't need very long to extend their streak of games with at least one takeaway to 26, with snapper Blake Ferguson falling on the loose ball after a Colts muff. Kudos to Mack Hollins for making things uncomfortable for returner Nyheim Hines by pushing the blocker close to him.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Soundbites of Colts Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts:. Head coach Brian Flores on how difficult it's going to be for the offensive line to mesh and take steps forward now that it’s going to be the fourth different starting offensive line: “It’s the way it goes in the National Football League. A lot of teams are dealing with injuries and COVID and that’s just kind of how it is. We’ve talked about that here, being able to shift guys around and move guys into different spots. We do that really early in the season in training camp because it’s more likely than not that will be the case during the season. We’re dealing with it. A lot of teams are dealing with it and the next guy has got to go in and execute. That’s why we practice and prepare and move guys around.”
NFL
KFYR-TV

Wentz tosses two touchdowns, gets 1st win with Colts over Dolphins

MIAMI, FL (KFYR) - Carson Wentz finally picked up a win as a member of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as the team defeated the Miami Dolphins 27 to 17. Wentz went 24/32 passing with 228 yards and two touchdowns in the game. The Colts (1-3) will play at the...
NFL
chatsports.com

3 reasons the Colts were able to pick up their first win vs. the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Backs against the wall and riddled by injury, the Indianapolis Colts found a way to get the win they desperately needed over a Dolphins team in roughly the same situation. Facing off against former Colts starter Jacoby Brissett, an Indianapolis defense that had struggled against explosive...
NFL
chatsports.com

Live updates: Colts beat Dolphins for first win of season

The Indianapolis Colts are desperate by this point, heading into Hard Rock Stadium to play the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS). They are 0-3 and have significant injury issues. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is on injured reserve and quarterback Carson Wentz is playing despite his balky ankles. The Dolphins (1-2)...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 27-17 win over the Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts avoid the 0-4 start to the season with a dominant effort by the team to get the 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. All three phases of the game showed up for the organization. The offense established the run for the first time this season and finished drives in the red zone with touchdowns on all three attempts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts snap losing streak with 27-17 win over Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are winless no more after their 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Even with a handful of starters inactive due to injuries, the Colts were able to defeat the Jacoby Brissett-led Dolphins with a big second half. They got some big games from the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Mo Alie-Cox.
NFL

