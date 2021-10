Five volleyball teams made it through the first weekend of Big Ten Conference play undefeated. To the surprise of most, the University of Wisconsin was not among them. The No. 5 Badgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten), victims of a five-set upset by Maryland in the opening match, will get a chance to knock off two of those first-week survivors as they host No. 7 Minnesota (7-3, 2-0) on Friday and travel to Illinois (10-3, 2-0) on Sunday.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO