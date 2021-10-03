UFC Vegas 38 results: Matches to make for ‘Santos vs Walker’ main card winners

While I’m excited about the UFC Vegas 38 main event between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker, I’m wondering if the matchmakers made the right decision in making their contest a main event. Does anyone think they’re actually going to go three rounds, much less five? However, that’s probably the biggest complaint that I have with the main card as every single contest of UFC Vegas 38 is a high quality Fight Night main card contest. Well, they would have been, had Leonardo Santos been able to make it to his scheduled fight with Alexander Hernandez. Given the circumstances, I’ll relent. After all, Mike Breeden is about as good of a signing as the UFC can get in the short amount of time they had to fill that hole. So enjoy this card, as the card next week isn’t nearly as good...

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO