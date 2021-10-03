UFC 268 poster released, featuring Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington and Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili rematches
The UFC has released its official poster for one of the biggest cards of the year. On the poster for UFC 268, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6, headliners Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and co-headliners Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili take top billing, with top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler also featured.www.mmafighting.com
