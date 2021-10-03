CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 268 poster released, featuring Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington and Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili rematches

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC has released its official poster for one of the biggest cards of the year. On the poster for UFC 268, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6, headliners Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and co-headliners Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili take top billing, with top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler also featured.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Zhang Weili reflects on Rose Namajunas’ ‘better dead than red’ comments: ‘It’s not a good thing to mix sport with politics’

Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas’ first encounter at UFC 261 in April became a lot more political than anticipated. Ahead of the strawweight title clash, Namajunas gave an interview to Lithuanian media where she expressed her thoughts on her background along with Zhang’s ultimately leading to her “better dead than red” comments.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 268: Zhang Weili blames Rose Namajunas for turning UFC fans against her

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will defend her 115-pound title against former division titleholder Zhang Weili as part of the upcoming UFC 268 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Namajunas reclaimed the crown by smashing Weili at UFC 261...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 268 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide

In the main event of UFC 268 on Nov. 6, bitter rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will battle for Usman's welterweight championship for a second time. That fight is not the only championship rematch set for the event, with Rose Namajunas defending the women's strawweight title against Weili Zhang, the woman Namajunas knocked out to win the title for a second time in her career.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Luke Rockhold
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Zhang Weili
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Sean Strickland
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman lauds Colby Covington ahead of UFC 268: “I would put him in the top-15 welterweights of all time”

UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman lauded Colby Covington ahead of UFC 268, saying “I would put him in the top-15 welterweights of all time.”. Usman takes on Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 next month in what is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. The two rivals previously met at UFC 245 two years ago, with Usman winning via fifth-round TKO in an absolute war between the two welterweights. Two years later and the two will rematch with Usman’s belt on the line at UFC 268. But while most people would assume that Usman is not a fan of Covington, you’d be wrong. Speaking to Helen Yee, Usman admitted that while he is not a fan of Covington’s personality, he can admit that he has a top-15 welterweight of all time.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jessica Andrade calls for trilogy fight with Rose Namajunas, rematch with Weili Zhang

UFC women’s flyweight contender Jessica Andrade called for a trilogy fight with Rose Namajunas or a rematch with Weili Zhang. Andrade knocked out Cynthia Calvillo in the first round of their fight at UFC 266. For Andrade, this was her third fight at 125lbs and her second win by knockout, with a previous TKO victory over top-ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian. However, that one loss that Andrade has in the weight class came against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year. Knowing that a rematch with Shevchenko is going to be hard to attain, it appears as though Andrade is now interested in returning down to 115lbs, where she was the UFC women’s strawweight champion two years ago.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tko
firstsportz.com

Israel Adesanya, Colby Covington, and other UFC stars react to Jon Jones getting arrested after his Hall of Fame induction

Jon Jones was arrested moments after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. The fighter was jailed on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. These incidents were reported to have happened at Caesars Palace. While many were disappointed with the fighter’s behavior, some were just not surprised given the history Jones has had with the law.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“He’s definitely up there” – Kamaru Usman places Colby Covington in the top 15 welterweights of all time

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are the best active welterweights in the world right now. The champ (Usman) and the number 1 ranked welterweight contender (Covington) put on a show 2 years back at UFC 245, back in December 2019. The back-and-forth contest saw Usman emerge victorious via. TKO in the last minute of the final round. The Nigerian-American also successfully defended his welterweight title.
UFC
chatsports.com

Kamaru Usman overtakes Jon Jones for top spot in UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has overtaken Jon Jones in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and is now the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Usman, 34, knocked Jones off the top spot after the UFC updated its rankings following the results of Saturday’s UFC 266 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque says he’s earned title showdown with Kamaru Usman

Vicente Luque believes he deserves a title shot against Kamaru Usman. Having signed with the UFC in 2015, the Brazilian has proven himself to be one of the most exciting fighters in the division. In 16 fights, Luque has earned Performance of the Night bonuses on four occasions and four Fight of the Night bonuses.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman surpasses Jon Jones as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the new UFC rankings

Kamaru Usman has finally done it. The welterweight champion has surpassed the former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, as the number one pound-for-pound fighter. Kamaru Usman is the current UFC welterweight champion and has been long due to become the P4P king. Jon Jones, who was the former light heavyweight champion has been inactive for a long time while Usman has been cleaning the division’s best one by one. From several reports, it seems that UFC updated their new P4P rankings today.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Rose Namajunas reacts to Zhang Weili and Henry Cejudo teaming up

Rose Namajunas is not too concerned by Zhang Weili enlisting former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Henry Cejudo, for their rematch at UFC 268. Namajunas vs. Zhang will — a UFC women’s Strawweight title fight — will serve as the co-main event for UFC 268, which is scheduled to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Nov. 6, 2021, via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). “Thug” Rose, who snatched the title from Zhang via first-round head kick knockout (watch here) at UFC 261 back in April, says her opponent really needs to switch things up.
UFC
ufc.com

Kamaru Usman Reflects On His Return To Nigeria

After defending his welterweight title for a fourth time in emphatic fashion at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman returned to Nigeria for the first time in more than 20 years. It was a special trip for the man known as “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Usman was born in Auchi, Nigeria, and when he was eight years old, his family moved to Dallas, Texas, where Usman grew up. Perhaps more than anything, the trip opened Usman’s eyes to the stature he carries as a UFC champion in his home country.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Kamaru Usman Surges Past Jon Jones In UFC P4P Rankings

Kamaru Usman has yoinked the top spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound list. Usman has wreaked havoc on the UFC’s welterweight division. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is the current 170-pound champion and he’s had four successful title defenses. He’ll look to make it five when he meets Colby Covington at UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6.
UFC
foxnebraska.com

Kamaru Usman returns to Kearney to help Loper wrestling

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kamaru Usman was back in Kearney Saturday, as the UFC champion returned to his old college wrestling room in the hopes of helping UNK build a new one. The reigning welterweight champion attended a UNK wrestling banquet, as the team looks to finish raising enough funds before breaking ground on a new wrestling and training room for the grapplers that have added plenty of hardware to UNK's shelves in recent years.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy