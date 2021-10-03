CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HD Stock: $365 Price Target From Wells Fargo

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) have received a price target of $365 from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) have received a price target of $365 from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem had raised the price target from $360 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.

