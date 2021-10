Throughout his career, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been known for playing through a bunch of injuries while being very durable. The latest injury, a hip problem, has Roethlisberger feeling not so great as the Steelers get set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Per ESPN, Roethlisberger believes the hip injury was part of the reason some his throws were off against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO