Editor's note: Alex Eberhardt interviewed Crawford Shearer, a U.S. Army veteran, for this story. "I was born in Scotland, so I wasn't a U.S. citizen. My family moved to the U.S. when I was 6, but I got my citizenship papers after I joined the Army. My family lived in Detroit, Michigan. I was drafted into the United States Army on Dec. 21, 1942, on my birthday. I was 20 years old. I was sworn into the Army at Fort Custer, in Battle Creek, Michigan. We left there in January and went to Camp Bowie, Texas, for eight weeks of training, then to Camp Hood, Texas, for advanced training. I went to communications school in Camp Atterbury, Indiana, for eight weeks, then re-joined my outfit in camp Breckenridge, Kentucky.

