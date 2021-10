Fans of the hit Discovery Channel reality series “Gold Rush” know that striking gold is much easier said than done. “Gold Rush” follows individuals and teams with one thing on their mind and that is finding gold buried in the earth. It is a very tedious job as you go long periods of time before hitting paydirt and find valuable pieces. It is easy for “Gold Rush” teams to have lapses in concentration and also focus. The job requires a great deal of patience and also an understanding that sometimes things don’t move as fast as you like them to. In a 2018 interview, “Gold Rush” star Rick Ness speaks on how it is easy to lose focus doing the tedious chores of a gold miner. He also says that striking gold makes it all worth it and reminds the team why they are there in the first place.

