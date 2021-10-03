CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ COVERS DANIEL CAESAR’S “BEST PART” FOR AMAZON MUSIC

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article17-year-old Southern California singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz releases her Amazon Originals cover of Daniel Caesar’s smash “Best Part” [feat. H.E.R.]. Listen to “Best Part” only on Amazon Music HERE. In between a sparse horn-laden beat, her voice flutters from intimate verse into a swooning hook. It showcases her...

www.orcasound.com

