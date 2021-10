The Denver Broncos got a glimpse in week three, but they may finally be able to unleash Quinn Meinerz, aka “The Belly” in week four vs. Baltimore. The Denver Broncos have seen their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — cornerback Pat Surtain II — become a starter on the defense and notch an interception in just his second NFL game. They’ve seen second-round pick Javonte Williams as a runner, receiver, and pass blocker, and he also scored his first NFL touchdown in week three against the Jets.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO