Sam Burns is the quiet sort, a man who rarely gets overly excited or exceedingly despondent. As the cliché goes, he'd rather let his clubs do the talking. Last year, they spoke very well. During his breakout season, Burns, a man of immense power and gentle touch on and around the greens, won his first PGA Tour title, rose to No. 25 in the world and became a loud presence most every time he put a peg in the ground.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO