CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seven Sacks a Surprise? Not Really

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aqn8c_0cG4Klf100

No one can say it was a surprise.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh talked last week about how aggressive he likes to get with his defense on third down, and Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel expressed concern about how physical and disruptive the Jets’ defensive front could be.

Therefore, anyone could have – and maybe should have – seen coming what happened Sunday. The Jets sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill seven times in the Titans’ 27-24 overtime loss at MetLife Stadium. Five of the sacks came on third down, when New York routinely sent extra rushers. Two of those on third down forced the Titans to kick a field goal on the next snap, and one forced the offense out of field goal range.

“On third down, we play a much more aggressive style,” Saleh said Wednesday. “You see us on first and second down, and we kind of let the game come to us. And then on third down we get a little more aggressive with our coverages and the way we attack protection.”

The seven sacks are the most Tannehill has endured since he became Tennessee’s starting quarterback in Week 7 of the 2019 season, and the fifth time in his career he has gone down that often. The Jets got to him at least once in every quarter, including overtime.

As a result, Tannehill overtook Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for having been sacked the most of any quarterback thus far in 2021. Tannehill has gone down 17 times, 13 of them in Tennessee’s two defeats. Wilson, who the Titans got to just once, has been sacked 16 times.

“You never anticipate that,” Tannehill said following the contest. “Obviously, we had a ton of respect coming in for this front. The way they played on tape showed up. The way they pushed pocket and got after the passer.

“We knew it was going to be a physical, tough game up front. But you never go into a game thinking you’re going to take a bunch of hits like that.”

A rundown of the Jets’ sacks of Ryan Tannehill on Sunday:

First quarter

• First-and-10 at the Jets’ 46: Loss of 6 yards

• Third-and-8 at the Jets’ 17: Loss of 9 yards

Second quarter

• Third-and-6 at the Jets’ 10: Loss of 8 yards

• Third-and-3 at the Titans’ 45: Loss of 8 yards

Third quarter

• Third-and-7 at the Jets’ 31: Loss of 7 yards

Fourth quarter

• Third-and-6 at the Titans’ 29: No gain

Overtime

• Second-and-14 from the Titans’ 21: Loss of 7 yards

The Jets came into the game with just six sacks in their first three games combined. Six different players got at least half of one against a Titans offensive line that was without center Ben Jones, left guard Rodger Saffold and Taylor Lewan at various points because of injury issues. Jones and Lewan left briefly but returned. Saffold remained on the sideline after he was injured in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

“This will be one of the best, if not the best defensive fronts we will play this year,” Vrabel said Wednesday. “[Quinnen] Williams, [Folorunso] Fatukasi, [Sheldon] Rankins, [John] Franklin-Meyers, [Nate] Shepard, and they roam one after another.”

Three of the five he mentioned had a sack. Four of the five had at least one hit on the quarterback.

Under Vrabel, the Titans have now allowed five sacks or more 10 times. They have lost nine of those 10, which means the next time their head coach sees such a pass rush coming, he and his staff might want to do even more to scheme against it.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodger Saffold
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
columbusnavigator.com

Here’s Why Urban Meyer Is Trending On Social Media

If you were wondering why Urban Meyer was trending on Twitter late Saturday night, you’ve come to the right place. The former Buckeye coach was allegedly spotted in close quarters with a woman who is not his wife of 35 years, Shelley Meyer. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included a video of what seems to be Urban Meyer at a crowded bar. A young woman is said to be seen dancing provocatively against his lap while he is speaking to the man next to him.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
WDAM-TV

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37. Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
379
Followers
494
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy