Aaron Rodgers ties Dan Marino for 6th all-time with 420th touchdown pass

Rodgers completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-28 win over the 49ers. Rodgers led an improbable drive with 37 seconds left in the contest to put Mason Crosby in position to hit the 51-yard winning kick. The superstar quarterback has looked like just that over the last two contests after a horrid Week 1 performance that had many questioning his abilities and commitment to the Packers. The low yardage total (in relation to the high-scoring affair) can be attributed to a flag-happy referee crew that called over 90 yards of pass interference penalties against the 49ers' secondary. While fantasy managers do not benefit from those missed yards, they can take solace in the fact their quarterback is starting to hit his stride as we head into the meat of the season. Up next is a tough matchup against the Steelers' defense, but there are only a handful of quarterbacks you should be starting over Rodgers if you currently roster him.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO