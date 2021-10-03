CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox 7, Nationals 5: Rafael Devers sends the Sox to the postseason

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about that for some anxiety-inducing baseball? Boston could have made it stress-free with an easy win, but they’re not about that life. Much of this day looked bleak, with another quiet performance from the offense, but a few relievers came through with big outings and Rafael Devers played the hero. With two homers, including the winner in the ninth, he was most of the offense and the biggest reason there is no Game 163.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Rafael Devers’ lame postgame comments should fuel Yankees to beat Red Sox

Here we go. New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox. AL Wild Card Game. At Fenway Park. Tuesday night. The Rivalry makes it to October yet again. The one could’ve been at Yankee Stadium had the Bombers not botched their season-ending series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but they ended up getting the job done by going 6-3 in their final nine games against playoff teams. We’ll take it.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Over the Monster

American League Wildcard Game Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Yankees

I mean, no real introduction needed here, right? It’s Red Sox vs. Yankees, Nathan Eovaldi vs. Gerrit Cole, winner take all. That’s it. That’s the setup. If that’s not enough, I’m not sure what to tell you. Game starts at 8:08 PM ET. Last Night. How to Watch. There are...
MLB
chatsports.com

Why one of the hottest Red Sox bats won’t be on postseason roster

If the Boston Red Sox reach the playoffs this year, one of the players who has been essential to getting them there will not be eligible to help them through it. José Iglesias was added to the team too late in the season to be on the postseason roster. Iglesias,...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Matt Barnes should reclaim the closer role for postseason

Matt Barnes deserves another shot at being the Red Sox closer. When the Boston Red Sox begin postseason play in either the division series after overtaking the Rays and winning the AL East or, the more likely scenario, in the one game Wild Card game against either the Blue Jays or Yankees, Matt Barnes should the one they turn to with a lead in the ninth inning.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Schedule

Thanks to a 6-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, a Red Sox team that was not supposed to even make the postseason is moving on to the ALDS where they will meet another divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will get one day off to travel down to Florida before kicking things off Thursday night. Here’s when and where you can find the rest of the games coming up for this five-game set.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Nick Pivetta
FOX Sports

Red Sox to face Nationals on the road

Boston Red Sox (90-70, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-95, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Boston will play on Saturday. The Nationals are 35-44 on their home turf....
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox at Nationals lineups: Let’s get on with it

The Red Sox look to cling to their share of the second wild card spot as they begin the last regular season series of the year in Washington behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:05 p.m., NESN). With the Sox seemingly determined to miss the playoffs altogether, this could very well be E-Rod’s...
MLB
NESN

How Red Sox Are Responding To Four-Game Skid As Postseason Nears

The Boston Red Sox will enter Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles looking to snap a four-game losing streak. It’s not an ideal position, especially after Boston was swept by the New York Yankees to conclude their final homestand of the season — a trio of games that ended up giving the Yankees the lead over the Red Sox for the American League’s first Wild Card spot.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox 7#The Red Sox#Christian
Over the Monster

Red Sox 5, Nationals 3: Big Hit Vázquez

The Red Sox offense has been stagnant. Very, very stagnant. Despite that, they managed to squeak out a win on Friday thanks to a timely three-run blast from Hunter Renfore, and a follow-up solo home run by Bobby Dalbec. More of the same kind of silence from the bats occurred from the Red Sox offensively in game two of the series until the ninth inning.
MLB
Over the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Orioles, Previewing the Nationals

Welcome back to another episode of The Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series as well as a preview of whatever is next on the Red Sox docket. In today’s show, we look back at a tough series in Baltimore, and ahead to the season’s final series in Washington.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Hope To Gain Postseason Ground In Series Finale Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are looking to build off Wednesday’s impressive win. After dropping their series-opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, the Red Sox got back in the win column thanks to a strong performance on the mound from Nathan Eovaldi and a couple big bats. J.D. Martinez and...
MLB
chillicothetimesbulletin.com

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (89-70) and Washington Nationals (65-94) open a three-game series Friday with a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Nationals Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Nationalsodds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is the projected starting pitcher for Boston. Rodriguez...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
wtmj.com

Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Devers and the rest of the Boston Red Sox knew going into the regular season’s final day that they were in a win-and-in scenario for the playoffs. That didn’t make Devers nervous Sunday, even after his club fell behind against the Washington Nationals — and it didn’t stop Boston manager Alex Cora from keeping an eye on the other relevant games.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Nationals Series Preview

After selling off seemingly half the team at the trade deadline, the Nationals, two years separated from a World Series title, are virtually unrecognizable. Down! The Nationals are just 10-18 in the 28 games played in the month of September, and they’ve lost five of their last six. Pitching Matchups.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy