Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek four’s Sunday Night Football game will probably go down as the most overtalked about game of this season, at least until the week of the Super Bowl. As the entire world has now been made aware of, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, will make his first return to Massachusetts play his former team, the New England Patriots. This game has been framed mostly as a faceoff between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick will no doubt try his best to shut down his former QB while his former QB will be looking to stick it to his former head coach.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the New England Patriots are 7.0-point road favorites in a game with a 49.5-point total. That makes the implied score 28.25-21.25 in favor of the Pats. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.
(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
FOXBOROUGH- Many expected this game to be an instant classic before the game was ever played and it lived up to the high expectations and pregame hype. Sunday night was labeled ‘The Return’ as Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady returned to his old stomping grounds at Gillette Stadium, where the former Patriot had made many memories and celebrated many championship banners being raised. Instead of coming out of the home locker room, Brady this time would come out of the tunnel as a visiting opponent.
The Miami Dolphins head to Tampa this weekend to face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will feel somewhat familiar for the Dolphins, who will be facing their former AFC East division rival, quarterback Tom Brady, while looking to bounce back from a rough start to the season. Both teams have started their preparations for this weekend’s contest, though both teams are seeing starters deal with injuries.
The Dolphins will be facing a familiar foe tomorrow when they go to visit the Buccaneers. Tom Brady will be standing on the opposing sideline, but not as a Patriot. I think it can be argued that no matter how bad a team the Dolphins had, they always managed to get to Brady for at least one of their two games during his time in New England. But now Brady has some of the best offensive weapons he has ever had. This is going to be a tough test for a struggling Dolphins team, but anything is possible.
The Miami Dolphins head across the state of Florida this weekend to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami has struggled to open the 2021 season, dropping three of their first four games and looking lost on offense for much of the year. The Buccaneers are coming off their Super Bowl championship 2020 season, with, basically, the same roster as they had last year.
