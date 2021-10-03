Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

The Dolphins will be facing a familiar foe tomorrow when they go to visit the Buccaneers. Tom Brady will be standing on the opposing sideline, but not as a Patriot. I think it can be argued that no matter how bad a team the Dolphins had, they always managed to get to Brady for at least one of their two games during his time in New England. But now Brady has some of the best offensive weapons he has ever had. This is going to be a tough test for a struggling Dolphins team, but anything is possible.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO