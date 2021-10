JACKSON, Miss. — In a tournament known for its low scores the players put on quite a show Sunday at Country Club of Jackson. Thirteen players were within two shots of the lead at one point during the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, and then Sam Burns made the turn and sucked all the suspense out of the trophy hunt. The 25-year-old birdied Nos. 11, 13, 14 and 15 to take a two-shot lead with three holes to play and was nails down the stretch en route to his second PGA Tour win following May’s Valspar Championship.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO