Mississippi State

Rogers leads Mississippi State to big win over #15 Texas A&m

By Associated Press
WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Nathan Pickering sacked Zach Calzada in the end zone late for a safety to lead Mississippi State to a 26-22 win over No. 15 Texas A&M Saturday night. It’s the second straight loss for the...

www.wlox.com

