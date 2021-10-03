Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue Demo Impressions – Very Intense
When I first saw the trailer for Firegirl: Hack n Splash Rescue, the first thing that came to mind was… is this Fire Force? As actual firefighters? But more than that, the presentation and visuals is what interested me the most. Battling monster born of fire, and saving people in distress, and finding that balance to do both while a wall of fire is right at your back. That’s plenty of reason to like this game, right?sirusgaming.com
Comments / 0