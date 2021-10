If there was ever any doubt that Liverpool and Manchester City will be in a ferocious Premier League title race this season then this epic encounter settled that. On this spell-binding evidence it will take some effort to prevent these sides finishing in first and second place – whatever the order - and while City were certainly the better team, and will wonder how they did not win it, and how James Milner was not sent off before he was substituted with 12 minutes to go, Liverpool had the best player.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO