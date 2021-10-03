The end is near: Let’s reflect on the incredible journey of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
When Nintendo officially revealed Super Smash Bros Ultimate at E3 2018, it blew the minds of fans new and old. From its reveal trailer, it was immediately obvious that Smash Ultimate was going to be a celebration of video games like no other. We’ve spent the last three years reacting to amazing character reveals — some of us even shed tears — so it’s hard to believe how far we’ve come since then. As we wait for Masahiro Sakurai to present the final character showcase on October 5, let’s take a walk down memory lane, reflecting on the incredible journey of Super Smash Bros Ultimate that we experienced together.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
