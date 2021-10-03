CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The end is near: Let’s reflect on the incredible journey of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nintendo officially revealed Super Smash Bros Ultimate at E3 2018, it blew the minds of fans new and old. From its reveal trailer, it was immediately obvious that Smash Ultimate was going to be a celebration of video games like no other. We’ve spent the last three years reacting to amazing character reveals — some of us even shed tears — so it’s hard to believe how far we’ve come since then. As we wait for Masahiro Sakurai to present the final character showcase on October 5, let’s take a walk down memory lane, reflecting on the incredible journey of Super Smash Bros Ultimate that we experienced together.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Could Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Be Adding a League of Legends Character?

Could a character from League of Legends end up being the final DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Well, the idea might not be as far-fetched as you would think. Nintendo is poised to reveal the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate early next month on October 5, and as it turns out, this date happens to line up with something major that is happening with League of Legends on the same date.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

An ode to Super Smash Bros. ahead of Ultimate’s final DLC fighter

Shortly after Nintendo’s big September 23rd Direct presentation, I found myself feeling rather sad. Not because the Direct itself was poor — on the contrary, I found it excellent and filled with all kinds of exciting announcements. Rather, I’m getting surprisingly emotional over the news that we’ve all been waiting for — the reveal of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, which is officially set to come in an October 5th “Mr. Sakurai Presents” stream. There, Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will show us the fighter’s moveset and release date, as well as the last batch of Mii Fighter costumes.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo announces new three-day Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament

Nintendo has announced a brand new three-day tournament for the fantastic Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The latest tournament is titled Wing It, and as you can guess, it features winged fighters such as Banjo-Kazooie and Kid Icarus. Good luck to those who decide to participate in the free event. Super Smash Bros Ultimate is available right now both digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop and physically at various retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
Nintendo Enthusiast

Diablo II: Resurrected review for Switch | A faithful recreation of a classic

For me, Diablo II: Resurrected has a big name to live up to. Even now, the original Diablo II with its Lord of Destruction expansion is one of my favorite PC games, a place where it will likely remain for all time. I have fond memories of sneaking on my dial-up internet service to play with friends online when I should have been doing homework, only to quickly log off when I saw my parents’ car pull up in the driveway. While those days are long gone, thanks to Blizzard Entertainment and Vicarious Visions, I can now take my demon-slaying quest on the go. Though I had some concerns about the transition to modern consoles, I was pleasantly greeted with an exceptionally faithful experience to the original.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Drops Major Hint at Final DLC Character

Nintendo may have just accidentally deconfirmed a wide range of characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final DLC character slot. On October 5, Nintendo will reveal the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. Between the likes of Sora, Master Chief, Crash Bandicoot, Kratos, Waluigi, and Doomguy, there's a wide range of characters in demand. That said, if you're hoping to see a character that has wings, you best prepare yourself for disappointment.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Smash Bros Ultimate#Smash Ultimate#Nintendo Direct#Inklings#Solid Snake
Nintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

Steven Rollins posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. For me, Diablo II: Resurrected has a big name to live up to. Even now, the original Diablo II with its Lord of Destruction expansion is... J. Jaimie Ditchfield posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. When Nintendo officially...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

See Sora complete the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mural

Instantly on its reveal, the “Everyone is Here!” Smash Ultimate mural became a hit. The entire roster on announcement was depicted, with new fighters added as they were unveiled. Along with reveal trailers and Kirby hats, these have become expected moments all their own. Years of seemingly endless mural updates have gone by, and today we’ve been given the treat of the final addition — Sora, deemed the final fighter — during the last “Mr. Sakurai Presents,” marking the completion of the historical tapestry.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Quest X Offline release date revealed for Switch & other platforms

Square Enix has wrapped up its TGS 2021 announcements with a new trailer for Dragon Quest X Offline that reveals its release date and platforms of Switch, PS5, PS4, and Steam. The announcement comes from Square Enix’s last video game program at TGS, which offered an abundance of news for Dragon Quest X Offline, the upcoming offline version of Dragon Quest X with cute chibi characters. The Dragon Quest X Offline program featured producer Takuma Shiraishi among other talents, who talked about the game and shared the new trailer, release date, and platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Digital Trends

Is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sequel even possible?

With Sora’s addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, the creative force behind the game, can finally rest. The work is done, the game is finally finished, there’s no more content coming out for it. So, just as any properly adjusted, societally acceptable Smash fan would do, I have to ask one question: “Well, what about the next Smash game?”
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

MIA: 10 Nintendo 64 games we want to see on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are finally on their way to Nintendo Switch Online, and the big N was kind enough to give us the details on the initial list of titles we can expect on the service, as well as some future additions. With classics like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, it’s a solid list that many fans of the system would be happy with. On the other hand, gamers that lived through the Nintendo 64 era know full well how zany and vast its library became, and leaving out such games from the party would be a shame.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

NIS foodie strategy RPG Shikabanegurai no Bouken Meshi announced for Switch

Nippon Ichi Software (NIS) has announced a new strategy RPG at TGS 2021 called Shikabanegurai no Bouken Meshi for the Switch and PS4. The title means something along the lines of “The Corpse-eater’s Adventure Food.” The title itself doesn’t make sense in Japanese, so we can expect it to be one of those wackier NIS titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread file size revealed, and it won’t suck up all memory

Is the most anticipated game of the year for many Nintendo Switch owners. With not long left to go until launch, Nintendo has revealed the file size for Metroid Dread, which will only take up 4.1 GB on your system. Nintendo has obviously become experienced when it comes to Switch file compression, with most first-party titles taking up reasonable space. However, a lot of third-party games definitely require a micro SD card; for example, Doom Eternal takes up a whopping 25 GB of space. Twitter user Sniper X86 has shared the file size for every Metroid game, revealing that Metroid Dread is, perhaps as expected, the largest game in the series to date.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Mario Golf: Super Rush Ranked Match October reward is Toad colors

Despite being somewhat disappointing at launch, Mario Golf: Super Rush has been receiving a steady stream of new content, such as new characters and additional courses. Mario Golf: Super Rush also boasts an online ranked mode, where players can duke it out to be the best golfers in town. Rewards are available for players that hit a certain rank, with last month’s reward being a Boo visor. Now, the October Ranked Match reward for Mario Golf: Super Rush has been revealed to be new color options for Toad. You will be able to choose between blue, green, and yellow, as well as the already available red Toad. To unlock this feature, players must reach the A- rank, but you have until the end of the month to do so.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy