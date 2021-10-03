CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

FBI locate suspect who threatened women attending University of Michigan

By Brenda Ordonez
wearegreenbay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced they have located and contacted the individual who posted an online threat against women attending the University of Michigan. The FBI says they were able to identify the individual on Saturday, with the help of the University of Michigan Division of...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Pierre man sent to federal prison for meth

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A judge has sentenced a 36-year-old Pierre man to 37 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Daniel James Boe faces three years of supervised release after he gets out. He also must pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the federal crime victims fund.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Michigan Daily

UMich police, FBI identify individual responsible for shooter threat at University of Michigan campus

UPDATE – Saturday 5 p.m. The University of Michigan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have identified the individual who threatened a shooting against women at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus next Monday, according to an update posted Saturday at 4:30pm on the Division of Public Safety and Security website.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wfrv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
deadlinedetroit.com

FBI finds out-of-state suspect in threat to shoot women at U-M tomorrow

An online threat to shoot University of Michigan women on Monday brought quick action and rest-easy assurance from campus administrators this weekend. "The University of Michigan Police Department, with the assistance of the FBI, has identified an out-of-state residence from which the threat was posted," the campus force posted Saturday afternoon.
COLLEGES
TheDailyBeast

FBI Ordered to Help Deal With Furious Anti-Mask Parents Who Threaten Teachers

Furious parents have gotten so out of control that Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered federal law enforcement authorities to step in to deal with what he called a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against teachers and school board members. A Justice Department statement said Garland has directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to urgently meet law enforcement leaders to discuss what they can do to fight back against threats from angry parents. Last week, the National School Boards Association appealed to President Joe Biden for federal help in dealing with the threats, which the group said are mainly coming from anti-maskers and parents who wrongly believe their kids are being taught critical race theory. Garland wrote: “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values.”
LAW
Rolling Stone

Unvaccinated Capitol Rioter Pleads for Leniency Because She’s Scared of Getting Covid in Prison

Dona Bissey doesn’t want to go to prison. This is probably something the 53-year-old from Bloomington, Indiana, should have thought about before allegedly breaking into the United States Capitol on January 6th. Now, Bissey is one of at least 660 people who have been charged for their potential involvement in the insurrection. She’s staring down a prison sentence — and desperately pleading with a judge to give her 18 months of probation instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA

Former police officer pleads guilty in Capitol riots after not clearing deleted photos from inside Capitol off his phone

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A former Houston Police officer pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Tam Dinh Pham, 49, pleaded guilty to the petty misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol Building. Three other criminal charges were dropped by the Department of Justice as part of the plea agreement.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy