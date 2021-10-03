Colorado-Arizona Runs
Rockies second. Sam Hilliard walks. Colton Welker singles to center field. Sam Hilliard to second. Yonathan Daza out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Daulton Varsho to Christian Walker. Colton Welker to second. Sam Hilliard to third. Dom Nunez doubles to right field. Colton Welker scores. Sam Hilliard scores. Ashton Goudeau called out on strikes. Raimel Tapia singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Dom Nunez scores. Fielding error by Henry Ramos. Throwing error by Henry Ramos. Garrett Hampson lines out to second base to Christian Walker.
