As of this writing, we don’t know if Jack Coan will be healthy enough to start for Notre Dame against Cincinnati. For now, we’re going with the assumption that that will be the case, though we don’t know which version of him we would get. If it’s him, we know we’ll see the offense continue to run through his passing ability, and that’s he’s right on the cusp of 1,000 passing yards through four games. We also know his ability to run probably will get worse before it gets better, assuming that happens at all.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO