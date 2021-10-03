We beat BC, what happens when we face Pitt?

We had a shot at a long awaited ACC title that cold night. And after the game we hung out and partied anyway, because even though that loss hurt, really hurt, we seemed so close. Then someone asked a question that broke the spell. What do you reckon Tommy Bowden is doing right now? Consensus answer: sleeping like a baby. That’s how I see every single one of you fans fighting tooth and nail to snuff out any criticism of our highly paid coaching staff. You don’t care where we are because of where we’ve been. We lose to NCST and you sleep like a baby, struggle with BC and you sleep like a baby. This staff has taken us to unprecedented heights. But they are highly paid employees. It’s on us to press for more more more. Always more. They are well paid to endure that pressure and continue producing.

