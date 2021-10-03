CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We beat BC, what happens when we face Pitt?

 5 days ago

Do we get blown out and make finebaulm right,?? DJ is not ready ! How many of you ! Everything is ok tiger fans will be still be asking for everyone to just believe??? We need a change now! We won the ACC with Kelly Bryant. DJ’s camera moments isn’t making us better. Put TP in! Anyone saying the the spring game didn’t matter is a f””king idiot! The same person that would sit in a burning building and say all is well. It’s not!! The team doesn’t like DJ.

Larry Brown Sports

New angle of Urban Meyer video looks bad for Jaguars coach

Urban Meyer addressed the media on Monday about the recent viral video that appeared to show a woman rubbing up against him, and a new angle of the interaction could lead to more questions for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach. Multiple social media posts and videos have surfaced since Saturday showing...
NFL
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
tigernet.com

TNET: Five-star DL says stadium was rocking during Clemson visit

Clemson hosted a top-20 prospect in the 2023 class on Saturday, and the 5-star left with a return trip planned for later this month. Full Story ». Re: TNET: Five-star DL says stadium was rocking during Clemson visit. Re: TNET: Five-star DL says stadium was rocking during Clemson visit. He...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

What excuses and coach speak do we get next week after BC

Same old same old? I'm guessing yes. This staff has been outcoached and out-schemed in every game except SC State. This is going to be a long, dreadful season. Klubnik can't get here soon enough and TE and Caldwell can't get fired soon enough IMO. Also, Dabo is going to...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

We probably beat BC next week

Mostly to just make us wonder what’s going on. That was kind of our thing back in the day - especially if BC Is ranked.
SPORTS
Augusta Free Press

Deep dive: What happened to the UVA running game we were sold?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Remember Bronco Mendenhall and Robert Anae talking in the spring and in fall camp about the ground game that they were going to unleash?. Mendenhall said more than once that he felt he had the best stable of tailbacks this year of...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

The night we lost to the Matt Ryan BC

We had a shot at a long awaited ACC title that cold night. And after the game we hung out and partied anyway, because even though that loss hurt, really hurt, we seemed so close. Then someone asked a question that broke the spell. What do you reckon Tommy Bowden is doing right now? Consensus answer: sleeping like a baby. That’s how I see every single one of you fans fighting tooth and nail to snuff out any criticism of our highly paid coaching staff. You don’t care where we are because of where we’ve been. We lose to NCST and you sleep like a baby, struggle with BC and you sleep like a baby. This staff has taken us to unprecedented heights. But they are highly paid employees. It’s on us to press for more more more. Always more. They are well paid to endure that pressure and continue producing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Cade K. Our QB commit just messed up his arm/Shoulder hope

Re: Cade K. Our QB commit just messed up his arm/Shoulder hope. He’s going to be another great Tiger & QB, something the coots have never had!. Tigers fight like Champions no matter how big the battle, Let’s GOOOO!. “The only disability is a bad Attitude” Dabo Swinney!!. Let’s Go...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Dabo blasts reporter that wanted to bring up negative games

Dabo don’t play that! Don’t bring that negativity in our house! We too Deep!!. Tigers fight like Champions no matter how big the battle, Let’s GOOOO!. “The only disability is a bad Attitude” Dabo Swinney!!. Let’s Go Tigers!. CU Guru [1244]. TigerPulse: 97%. Posts: 3903. Joined: 10/26/05. On fixing the...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Anyone else watching the Braves tonight?

0A400243-F159-4238-B90A-B6F3DFCFB353.jpeg(97.7 K) Could end up being the highest TV rating for a baseball game in a long time, lol.
MLB
tigernet.com

If Cincinnati were littered with 5 stars

No they would still be 5-0 because their offense is not predictable. You mean its not a rule that you have to run on every 1st down?. Remember, play calling means nothing. If it doesn't work it's because they players didn't execute. So I have been told. CU Guru [1307]
CINCINNATI, OH
tigernet.com

USC - Epic bad

Maybe they could change the name titles like McDonalds!. Head Pecking Rooster Coot or U of Southern Cal Eastern Division Leader!
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Game Day is wrong

How Game Day is not in Iowa City for the biggest game of the day (maybe the regular season) is just wrong. I heard FOX wouldn't allow it. Shocked it's not the prime time game. They wanted to bask in the glory of Texas and OU fans doing the SEC chant at the start of the show.
IOWA CITY, IA
tigernet.com

Well, I guess it can only get better...I hope...

"In the first five games, Clemson ranks 117th nationally out of 130 teams, averaging only 176.8 yards per game through the air. The only teams that rank below the Tigers are Illinois, Connecticut, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Georgia State, Minnesota, Louisiana-Monroe, San Diego St., Georgia Southern, Colorado, Air Force, Army and Navy."
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Noon game. Who you gonna watch?

I'll bounce around between TX/OU, Arkansas / Ole Miss, Vandy/UF, and UT/coots. I expect UF to blow out Vandy, so I won't watch much of it. Normally, I'd have the TX and Ole Miss games on my two TVs and concentrate on whichever one is closer. But, y'all are having...
SPORTS

