We beat BC, what happens when we face Pitt?
Do we get blown out and make finebaulm right,?? DJ is not ready ! How many of you ! Everything is ok tiger fans will be still be asking for everyone to just believe??? We need a change now! We won the ACC with Kelly Bryant. DJ’s camera moments isn’t making us better. Put TP in! Anyone saying the the spring game didn’t matter is a f””king idiot! The same person that would sit in a burning building and say all is well. It’s not!! The team doesn’t like DJ.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0