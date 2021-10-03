CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Marines Whose Comrades Died Defending Kabul Airport Return Home

Cover picture for the articleCAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base on Sunday, hugging their families after the combat deaths of nine Marines from their battalion who failed to make it back. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside...

