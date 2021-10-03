Football Top 20 for Oct. 3: Upset-fueled weekend brings biggest changes yet

2: (2) Kirtland 6-0 3: (3) Benedictine 6-0 Crop comments: That’s 19 games in a row for the Chardon Hilltoppers, the defending Division III state champs and top-ranked D3 team in the state. That Week 9 game at South (also undefeated and state-ranked) is looming extremely large. … Kirtland stays at No. 2 with its 6-0 record, 47-game winning streak and impressive 30-6 win over Perry under its belt. Bigtime playoff points are on the line this week against Division II (and 3-3) Lakeside. … Benedictine, the top-ranked team in the state in Division II, has three toughies in a row to end the regular season — Cathedral Prep (5-1), Hoban (5-2) and Nordonia (6-1). But the Bengals fear no one. … Mentor stays at No. 4 despite a loss to Medina. The Cardinals just got starting QB Jacob Snow back from a hand injury — that’s a biggie as the regular season winds down. … South stays at No. 5 and has a bigtime showdown on the road this week against No. 6 Kenston. Both teams have had their share of injuries this season. That’s a don’t-miss game. … VASJ ripped Lake Catholic, 49-20, this week in a game that wasn’t as close as the score says. The Vikings are deep, talented and on a roll, so they stay at No. 7. … Perry drops a few slots after a loss to Kirtland, but the Pirates are going to be a tough D4 playoff foe. … Riverside moves up to No. 9 this week, and West Geauga is back in the Crop at No. 10. The Wolverines have hit a stride after that loss to Kirtland.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO