(BPRW) NEW NextEra Energy Classroom Makeover Grant | Press releases

(BPRW) NOIR BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INC. ADVANCING BLACK HOMEOWNERSHIP. (Black PR Wire) Louisville, KY – Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc., a national 501(c)(3) Economic Development Organization and certified Community Development entity (CDE), under The U.S. Department of Treasury, launches its “Advancing Black Homeownership” initiative, a national HUD certified homebuyer education program to increase black homeownership across the country. The program’s online HUD certified course platform combined with the chamber’s 11-Step homebuyer assistance process, walks clients towards homeownership. The program connects clients to credit specialist, city down payment assistance programs, mortgage lenders, realtors, insurance brokers, and financial planning entities. The online HUD certified course educates clients on homeownership and financial literacy, which results in an online course completion certificate that is valid in all United States territories. The certificate is required in order to participate in various BMR (Below Market Rate), BMP (Below Market Program), and DPA (Down Payment Assistance) homebuyer programs and or FHA loans.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO