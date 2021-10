» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » The Colts' plan for quarterback Carson Wentz's progress from his sprained ankles is to get him "one day better," coach Frank Reich said Monday. Meaning: Wentz did not practice Wednesday and Thursday last week but was limited on Friday; Reich hopes Wentz can practice Wednesday; if he can't, getting Wentz on the field Thursday and Friday this week and then having him progress to practicing every day next week would be the goal.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO