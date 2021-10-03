Recap and Highlights: Toronto FC defeat Chicago at BMO Field to extend unbeaten run to 5

This is a game of two emotions. Justin Fields was excellent. Yes, he made some rookie mistakes, mostly regarding his clock in the pocket. But this was the kind of game you love to see from a talented rookie. He kept his eyes down the field. He went through his progressions. He extended plays with his legs. But most importantly, he made several, SEVERAL, absolutely gorgeous throws. There is no questioning the ability of this player. If he develops as the Bears hope, their future involves a star quarterback.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO