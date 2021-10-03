Recap and Highlights: Toronto FC defeat Chicago at BMO Field to extend unbeaten run to 5
TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC won (again) on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Chicago Fire 3-1 at BMO Field, extending their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions. This run of play is by far the best stretch of games for the Reds this season – winning four out of their last five – however, with just six MLS games to play, it’s likely too-little, too-late for Javier Perez’s side, who sit in 13th-place in the Eastern Conference, 15 points back of a playoff spot.www.chatsports.com
