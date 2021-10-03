CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona Wildcats' Kim Aiken zig-Zagged his way to better shooting over the summer

By Bruce Pascoe
tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Aiken zigged his way from Eastern Washington to Arizona through Washington State in the offseason, but he never did become a Zag. It just might have felt that way. After finishing last season at Eastern Washington — starting a journey that led to a commitment to Arizona, then Washington State and then to Arizona again — Aiken spent a lot of gym time working out with departing Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Washington State
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
Person
Sean Miller
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy