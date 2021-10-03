CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What it’s like to actually be on Jeopardy?

 5 days ago

It’s older than many of its viewers, first airing in 1965, just after JFK, before Vietnam was more than just a conflict, a game show that inverts life, first giving you the answer while making you ask the question. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today.

AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
Complex

Jayda Cheaves Explains Video of Awkward LL Cool J Encounter at BET Hip Hop Awards

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Twitter had a field day with a video that surfaced from the BET Hip Hop Awards this week showing Jayda Cheaves leaving LL Cool J hanging after he went to shake her hand.
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
allears.net

HOLD UP. Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Will Cost DVC Members HOW Much?!

It’s a big day for Disney World guests who are also Star Wars fans!. Today, Annual Passholders and DVC members can book the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel for voyages from March 1st-May 4th, 2022. We’ve already checked out the incredibly long phone waits and shared our experience booking as Annual Passholders, but for DVC members, there may be an unexpected issue — the price.
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
The Independent

Reporter’s headband on morning politics show raises eyebrows

A reporter’s headgear on a Sunday TV appearance has drawn a mix of amused and baffled reactions on social media.Jeff Horwitz, a technology reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wore a bizarre combination of a grey suit and matching grey headband for his interview on NBC’s Meet The Press.His media appearance was originally meant to be about an internal dynamic at Facebook in which the company’s executives are pushing back against any suggestion that the company may be contributing to the negative discourse prevalent across the US and other countries where it is popular.By the time it hit Twitter,...
abc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Disney Fees

(WHTM) — Don’t want to wait an hour for Space Mountain? For the past 20 years, Disney parks have let guests skip the line with free fast passes, at no extra cost. But, taking a cue from regional park operators Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Disney will soon start charging for line skipping.
