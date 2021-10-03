CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Time to Plant Ryegrass; Storms Overnight Tuesday Night; Gusty, Dusty, 90s Next Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

By Robert Bettes
El Paso News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you love to have a green lawn all winter long? Well, my friends, the next two weeks are critical if you do because that’s when you should plant the seasonal winter ryegrass. First, mow your lawn very short. Second, apply the ryegrass seed. Finally, apply a NON-weed-and-feed fertilizer, such as Ironite. Water that in. Please do this within the next two weeks, or the window of opportunity for it to sprout will pass.

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thehendersonnews.com

Severe storms possible late Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Possible severe storms with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could rumble through the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Sunday night through Monday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. The highest risk is in southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. The storm system responsible...
ENVIRONMENT
starlocalmedia.com

Severe storms possible late Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Possible severe storms with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could rumble through the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Sunday night through Monday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. The highest risk is in southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. The storm system responsible...
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Record high temps possible Saturday; storms likely Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clear skies and mild temperatures will pave the way for a very warm Saturday. We will start in the mid-60s. The afternoon high will reach to the lower 90s. That will set a new record. The old one is 90 degrees set in 1963. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Dusty
Daily Iberian

Severe storms possible late Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Possible severe storms with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could rumble through the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Sunday night through Monday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. The highest risk is in southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. The storm system responsible...
SHREVEPORT, LA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Beautiful This Weekend, Strong Wind Next Week

The clouds will be on their way out of the northern California sky tonight, and much of this weekend will be quiet, pleasant, and warmer. Enjoy it while you can, however, because much stormier weather is coming soon. Friday began with plenty of clouds and some spotty showers, but we're losing most of those clouds this evening. A ridge of high pressure will begin building over our region on Saturday, and that will lead to large swings in our temperatures and a lot more sunshine. Lows tonight will range from the 20s and 30s in the mountains to the 40s in the foothills and the valley. Saturday will be mostly sunny to sunny and warmer, although still cooler than average. Highs Saturday will range from the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm and windy Saturday for Kansas City, possible storms for Sunday at Arrowhead

Saturday is going to be a windy and warm day in Kansas City. Temperatures will start out in the 60s but a strong southerly wind (gusts near 25 mph!) will help them quickly warm up into the 80s by lunch and top out near 90° by the afternoon. We could tie, or potentially break our record high temperature today. The current record is 90 degrees and was set on this date in 1963. Clouds, cooler temperatures, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Severe storms possible late Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Possible severe storms with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could rumble through the northern part of the ArkLaTex late Sunday night through Monday morning according to the Storm Prediction Center. The highest risk is in southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. The storm system responsible...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet Start To The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We had heavy downpours last night along with some strong thunderstorms. Most of those have wrapped up and will continue to do so as the morning goes on. Today will be the cooler day and wettest day of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Showers become scattered moving south to north this afternoon. By dinner time, rain showers taper off, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and dry Saturday night with lows around 60. Tomorrow, high pressure builds in and leaves us with a summer-like Sunday and a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and some, yet again, getting to 80! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The Steelers game will be warmer than average. The trend continues for the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs flirting with the 80s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sweater weather doesn’t look to return until possibly the weekend! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy