Time to Plant Ryegrass; Storms Overnight Tuesday Night; Gusty, Dusty, 90s Next Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Do you love to have a green lawn all winter long? Well, my friends, the next two weeks are critical if you do because that’s when you should plant the seasonal winter ryegrass. First, mow your lawn very short. Second, apply the ryegrass seed. Finally, apply a NON-weed-and-feed fertilizer, such as Ironite. Water that in. Please do this within the next two weeks, or the window of opportunity for it to sprout will pass.www.ktsm.com
