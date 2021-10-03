San Jose small businesses get additional nine months’ break on paying taxes

After being hammered by the pandemic, small businesses will have one less expense to incur — at least for now. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a nine-month extension of a program that waives the city’s business license tax for businesses hurt by COVID-19. The extension will run from Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The program started on Oct. 1, 2020, and was set to expire on Thursday.