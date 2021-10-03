CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose small businesses get additional nine months’ break on paying taxes

By Lloyd Alaban, San Jose Spotlight
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being hammered by the pandemic, small businesses will have one less expense to incur — at least for now. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a nine-month extension of a program that waives the city’s business license tax for businesses hurt by COVID-19. The extension will run from Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The program started on Oct. 1, 2020, and was set to expire on Thursday.

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Business
LocalNewsMatters.org

As state moratorium ends, SF supervisor declares his district an ‘eviction free zone’

With California’s eviction moratorium now expired and leaving hundreds of thousands of tenants who can’t pay their rent vulnerable, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston on Friday declared his district an “Eviction Free Zone.”. Preston’s district includes neighborhoods like Hayes Valley, the Fillmore, Japantown, Lower Pacific Heights, Western Addition, Cole Valley,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business License#The San Jose City Council#Korean American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose changes course on employee vaccine mandate after last-minute deal with police union

Amid threats of losing more than 100 San Jose police officers as a result of the city’s employee vaccine mandate, the city has changed its position. The change comes after a last-minute deal reached with the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, giving officers the option to get tested twice a week if they do not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. California’s K-12 students will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes in person once federal regulators fully approve the available vaccines for younger age groups, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy