Congrats to Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs as they land in the number-one spot this week on the country music airplay chart with “Cold Beer Calling My Name”. After hitting the top of the chart, Jameson had a message for his fans, “Because of y’all, I’m living in the dream up here, man. Thanks y’all for coming to shows and listening to my music it’s been good seeing y’all again out on the road the last few months. I love y’all…Thank you for listening to song.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO