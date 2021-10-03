CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' debuts new Joe Biden, Cecily Strong's Kyrsten Sinema isn't here 'to make friends'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica, a new season of "Saturday Night Live" is upon us. But don't fret: The iconic late-night series was up to the same-old tricks – mostly – in its first sketch back. Debuting cast member James Austin Johnson opened the show with his take on an exasperated President Joe Biden (quite the plum gig) addressing the country about his infrastructure legislation and the general state of, uh, everything.

The Independent

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval rating drops as Democrats accuse her of blocking Biden’s agenda

Not backing US president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better campaign and the Green New Deal may have put a dent in US senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval ratings, a new report showed.Ms Sinema’s approval ratings with registered voters of Arizona fell to 42 per cent from 48 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2021, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking. People disapproving of her have risen from 35 per cent to 42 per cent in the same time span.This disapproval stems primarily from Democratic voters. At 46 per cent, they are now less likely to approve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

What's wrong with Kyrsten Sinema?

In 2003, Joe Lieberman, at the time the worst Democratic senator, traveled to Arizona to campaign for his party's presidential nomination and was regularly greeted by anti-war demonstrators. "He's a shame to Democrats," said the organizer of a protest outside a Tucson hotel, a left-wing social worker named Kyrsten Sinema. "I don't even know why he's running. He seems to want to get Republicans voting for him — what kind of strategy is that?"
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsmemory.com

New Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ was born and raised in Nashville

Michael Johnson says if he and his wife, Sarah, happen to watch any of “Saturday Night Live,” it’s typically while the Nashville couple is getting ready for bed. But Saturday, the Johnsons “were pretty wired” as they tuned in to the season premiere. This summer, their youngest of three sons – comedian James Austin Johnson – was hired to join the cast as a featured player.
NASHVILLE, TN
mediaite.com

A Rookie Makes a Strong Debut on SNL. Matthew Dowd Gets Snippy Over His Dumb Tweets. WTF Is Going On With Facebook?! | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – MONDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2021. It’s not easy being the new kid in class, especially when that class is broadcast nationally on live television. But James Austin Johnson held his own this weekend as one of the new members of Saturday Night Live’s cast for its 47th season, delivering a performance that has us looking forward to what he’ll contribute to NBC’s sketch comedy show.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Viral Donald Trump Actor Makes SNL Debut as Joe Biden

This time last week, James Austin Johnson was just getting ready for his first week on Saturday Night Live. Within seconds of his first episode on the show, the comedian-turned-impersonator was revealed as the new actor for President Joe Biden, one of the roles most closely watched on the show.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popculture

'SNL' Fans React as New Joe Biden Debuts During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night and its cold open greeted fans with an unexpected move. Not only was a new actor impersonating President Joe Biden, but it was a newcomer. James Austin Johnson, a comedian who went viral in 2020 for his impressions of Donald Trump, was front and center as he kicked off his first SNL solo. Soon other cast members joined him, but all the talk was about this newcomer.
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

In the Season 47 Cold Open, ‘SNL’ introduces a new Joe Biden.

This weekend, Saturday Night Live debuted its 47th season with a cold open mocking more Washington chaos. In a sketch mocking the Democrats’ efforts to pass Biden’s agenda, new cast member James Austin Johnson was introduced as the new President, Joe Biden. The sketch began with a Biden monologue, with...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC San Diego

‘SNL' Kicks Off New Season With New Cast Member as Joe Biden

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden. Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings following a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19, and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done nothing, was roasted through an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

‘SNL’ just introduced a new Joe Biden and the reaction is mixed: ‘That was the worst’

New Biden, who dis? That’s what Saturday Night Live fans were asking on Twitter when the late-night comedy institution introduced yet another new actor as President Joe Biden. As you might recall, Jason Sudeikis played the current POTUS back in his Veep days, but then he went off to merry old England and became Ted Lasso. After a three-episode 2019 run by Woody Harrelson and a one-shot performance by John Mulaney, Jim Carrey picked up the baton during the 2020 Presidential election, ironically resigning from office just after Biden clinched the presidency. Enter cast member Alex Moffatt, who seemed poised to become a four-term SNL president.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Beck Bennett leaves SNL: Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon return

Despite last season’s tearful final episode, almost the entire cast of “Saturday Night Live” will be back at 30 Rock this year. Beck Bennett, who spent eight years on the sketch comedy show and is best known for playing former Vice President Mike Pence and Russian president Vladimir Putin, and featured player Lauren Holt, who debuted last fall, have exited stage left, NBC announced Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott lauds Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema for ‘listening to the people’

Scott says the maverick Democrats represent the 'last line' of defense. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott heaped praise Tuesday on two Democratic colleagues pushing back on another President Joe Biden-backed federal spending plan. Scott credited U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema with “listening to the people,” calling them the “last...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Community Policy