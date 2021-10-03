'SNL' debuts new Joe Biden, Cecily Strong's Kyrsten Sinema isn't here 'to make friends'
America, a new season of "Saturday Night Live" is upon us. But don't fret: The iconic late-night series was up to the same-old tricks – mostly – in its first sketch back. Debuting cast member James Austin Johnson opened the show with his take on an exasperated President Joe Biden (quite the plum gig) addressing the country about his infrastructure legislation and the general state of, uh, everything.www.marconews.com
