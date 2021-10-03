CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 hospitalizations still elevated across Maine

By Rob Wolfe, Portland Press Herald, Maine
 5 days ago

Oct. 3—Maine hospitals had 205 patients with COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase of one from Saturday that keeps the total near the historic highs reached in September. The highest total so far has been 235 COVID-19 hospital patients on Sept. 25. Numbers have been slowly falling since then, though daily totals have remained high as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention deals with a backlog of reports.

